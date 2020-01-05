Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Mildred S. Gallegos Obituary
Mildred S. (Stevens) Gallegos, 95, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Gallegos. Born in Litchfield, daughter of the late Ernest and Millicent (Chase) Stevens, she was a longtime Newington resident. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her four children, Ernest Gallegos of Newington, Thomas Gallegos and his wife Diane of Middletown, Ruth Anderson and her husband Alan of Plainville and David Gallegos of Oregon, six grandchildren and one great grandson. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her two sons, Joseph, Jr. and Ralph Gallegos and her grandson. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, January 8th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
