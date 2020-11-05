Still trying to process the loss of my life-long friend,Millie. She along with Joyce Miller Dowling are among my best memories of growing up in Middlefield. There was something about gathering with these two that made me feel so good and grateful for their friendships. Millie was the best volunteer with so many groups. She was the most enthusiastic person I ever knew. Loved life, her son, daughter in law and their Golden so very much. To them, Fred and the Simonzi children I am truly sorry. Will miss Millie tremendously.

Kathleen Long

Friend