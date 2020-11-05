Mildred Griffith Simonzi, 73, of Middlefield, CT and Port Saint Lucie, FL, wife of the late John F. Simonzi, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. Millie was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Lewis and Beatrice (Carswell) Griffith. Millie was a proud graduate of UCONN. Prior to her retirement she was employed with State of Connecticut Department of Labor for 30 years holding several positions and ending her career as Director of the Call Center. She was an active member of Middlefield Federated Church, where she volunteered for mission trips to Haiti. She volunteered at Middlesex Hospital, St. Luke's and Eddy Shelter. Millie was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team and looked forward to going to Final Four games with her niece Lisa. She loved attending shows at the Goodspeed Opera House with her great friends Jim and Joyce Dowling and Gloria Gagnon. Millie is survived by her son, Steven Holcomb and wife Karen of Moodus, Brother Frederick Griffith and wife Nancy of Southington, Nephews; Michael Sienkiewicz and wife Lisa of East Hampton, Kevin Griffith and wife Cathy of Higganum, Nieces: Kelly Forsyth and husband Jim of Seymour, Linda Sienkiewicz and wife Marina of Marlborough, two Stepsons; Michael Simonzi and wife BJ of MA, Mark Simonzi of MA, two Stepdaughters; Nina Shorey and Donna Sewall of ME, and several step nieces, step nephews and step grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first Husband Ronald L. Holcomb and Sister Geraldine Sienkiewicz. Millie will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, she was best friend to many people. Calling hours are Monday November 9 from 5-7pm. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown; please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 11 am. at Middlefield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Middlefield Fire Department 406 Jackson Hill Road Middlefield, CT 06455 or Middlefield Federated Church PO Box 200 Middlefield, CT 06455. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
