Mildred "Millie" Simonzi
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Mildred Griffith Simonzi, 73, of Middlefield, CT and Port Saint Lucie, FL, wife of the late John F. Simonzi, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. Millie was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Lewis and Beatrice (Carswell) Griffith. Millie was a proud graduate of UCONN. Prior to her retirement she was employed with State of Connecticut Department of Labor for 30 years holding several positions and ending her career as Director of the Call Center. She was an active member of Middlefield Federated Church, where she volunteered for mission trips to Haiti. She volunteered at Middlesex Hospital, St. Luke's and Eddy Shelter. Millie was an avid fan of the UCONN Women's Basketball team and looked forward to going to Final Four games with her niece Lisa. She loved attending shows at the Goodspeed Opera House with her great friends Jim and Joyce Dowling and Gloria Gagnon. Millie is survived by her son, Steven Holcomb and wife Karen of Moodus, Brother Frederick Griffith and wife Nancy of Southington, Nephews; Michael Sienkiewicz and wife Lisa of East Hampton, Kevin Griffith and wife Cathy of Higganum, Nieces: Kelly Forsyth and husband Jim of Seymour, Linda Sienkiewicz and wife Marina of Marlborough, two Stepsons; Michael Simonzi and wife BJ of MA, Mark Simonzi of MA, two Stepdaughters; Nina Shorey and Donna Sewall of ME, and several step nieces, step nephews and step grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first Husband Ronald L. Holcomb and Sister Geraldine Sienkiewicz. Millie will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, she was best friend to many people. Calling hours are Monday November 9 from 5-7pm. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown; please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 11 am. at Middlefield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Middlefield Fire Department 406 Jackson Hill Road Middlefield, CT 06455 or Middlefield Federated Church PO Box 200 Middlefield, CT 06455. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Biega Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middlefield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves,for they are still alive in our hearts and minds,through us,they live on. Millie will be missed and She will never be forgotten,may her soul rest in peace.
Love Bill and Paula
Bill and Paula Fowler
Friend
November 4, 2020
Still trying to process the loss of my life-long friend,Millie. She along with Joyce Miller Dowling are among my best memories of growing up in Middlefield. There was something about gathering with these two that made me feel so good and grateful for their friendships. Millie was the best volunteer with so many groups. She was the most enthusiastic person I ever knew. Loved life, her son, daughter in law and their Golden so very much. To them, Fred and the Simonzi children I am truly sorry. Will miss Millie tremendously.
Kathleen Long
Friend
November 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to hear the sad news. I’m here if you need to talk.
Anna Metcalf
Coworker
November 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Steve and all of Millie's family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patty Gordon
Friend
November 4, 2020
Millie was a very special woman who loved her late husband beyond measure. While she missed him terribly, she still went on to live a good, full life with her family and friends. Millie was loved by so many and will be missed by all of us.
Audrey Roberts
Family
November 4, 2020
Millie was a great friend from early childhood through to being roommates at UCONN. She will be missed.
Beth (Handley) Priestley
Friend
November 4, 2020
Steven mom is watching you from above. She will always be in your heart. May she Rest In Peace.
Eva Karas
Friend
November 4, 2020
Millie was a dear friend and will certainly be missed and not forgotten! We all can learn from her example of kindness and caring for others. Rest In Peace my friend. Cheer for the Huskies from above!
Ann Malafronte
Friend
November 4, 2020
Steve my heart goes out to you and your family. Millie was one of the first people I met in 1980 when I started at DOL. she was one of my first supervisors. Her joy for life was infectious. May God's grace assist you through the days to follow.
Nancy Powell
Friend
