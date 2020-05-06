Mildred Sword
Sword, Mildred "Midge" Ruth (Bye), 95, husband of John A. Sword of 72 years, passed April 28, 2020. She leaves behind her son Peter G Sword and his wife Donna; 3 granddaughters; 6 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Rocky Hill Congregational Church for 71 years. Please make memorial donations to Rocky Hill Congregational Church at: https://www.rockyhillucc.org/contributions https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/

Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.
