Mildred (Turek) Scott, 95, of Manchester, beloved wife of 72 years of the late Ernest John Scott passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born February 15, 1924 in Manchester, daughter of the late Jacob and Katherine (Bensche) Turek. Millie was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and was a lifelong resident. Along with raising her family, Millie was employed as an engineering aide at United Technologies for several years. She was a lifelong active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester where she served as co-treasurer for many years. Millie loved drawing, painting, skiing, watching Jeopardy and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed traveling with her extended family, summers at Sebago Lake in Maine, and watching UConn women's basketball with Ernie. Millie loved family gatherings, especially Sunday dinners with her children and grandchildren. She was loving, caring and good-natured to all. Millie, with her smile, dry sense of humor and stories will be forever missed. Mildred is survived by her brother Robert; four daughters and three sons-in-law; Tracie and Robert, Patricia and Peter, Susan and Steven, and Louise; six grandchildren; Ian, Stephanie, Luke, Michelle, Jacob, Lindsay and her husband Ben; and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her sister Margarete and brother Henry. A funeral service and reception will be celebrated at Concordia Lutheran Church, 41 Pitkin St. in Manchester on Saturday, May 18th at 11 am. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019