Mildred "Millie" Teresa (Fazzino) Ferrantino, 86, of Hartford and Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Hartford on August 12, 1933, she was the beloved daughter of the late Anna (Giglio) and Angelo Fazzino. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (July 31) from 9-10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489. For the complete obituary or to share a memory of Millie, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.