Mildred Teresa "Millie" FERRANTINO
1933 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" Teresa (Fazzino) Ferrantino, 86, of Hartford and Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Hartford on August 12, 1933, she was the beloved daughter of the late Anna (Giglio) and Angelo Fazzino. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (July 31) from 9-10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite #4B, Southington, CT 06489. For the complete obituary or to share a memory of Millie, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
09:00 - 10:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
July 29, 2020
Lisa I am so sorry on the loss of your Mom please know I am thinking of you.
My prayers and thoughts are with you.
Love
Angela
Angela Martel
Friend
July 30, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
