Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
View Map
Millicent A. Frankson Obituary
Millicent Alzie "Frankie" Frankson, 99, of Windsor, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, West Indies, daughter of the late Mortema and Amy (Reeves) Frankson, and immigrated to the United States in 1948. Frankie resided in New York, where she worked at Harlem Hospital as an X-Ray Technician, until her retirement. Frankie was an active member of The Dutch Reform Church of New York in Brooklyn, where she volunteered her services to the homeless, participated in food drives, and all other activities to help the church and the unfortunate. She would buy food for those she saw sitting on the street begging for money to purchase something to eat. She loved animals, traveling, telling jokes, and taking care of her birds. Frankie is survived by her nephew, Eric Neville Mattis and his wife Nadra Moses-Mattis, of Windsor, with whom she made her home; niece, Cora Reid; nephew, Garth Frankson; great niece, Gabrielle Arthurs; great nephews, Dwane Frankson and Cleon Moses; goddaughter, Joan Barnes; and a host of adoptive family and friends. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Yvonne Dewar, Pauline Swaby, Arleen Bernard Logan, and all the caregivers that took such good care of Frankie. Frankie's family will receive friends on Saturday, August 17, 9-10 a.m., in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For on-line condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
