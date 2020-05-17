Millicent Audrey Campbell, 77, of Hartford, beloved wife of Stafford Harrison Campbell, Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies on February 1, 1943, daughter of the late Oswald Phillips and Albertha Reid, she was raised in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to the United States with her family in 1982 and settled in Hartford. Millicent and her husband Stafford met in 1958 and after being together for 20 years, they married at the Church of Resurrection in Kingston, Jamaica on December 10, 1977. After moving to the United States, Millicent worked as a housekeeper for many years until her retirement. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening around her home and hosting family gatherings. She loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Millicent was known for her cooking, especially her traditional West Indian dishes that she prepared for family holidays and get-togethers. Over the years, Millicent and her husband traveled throughout the United States and abroad. She preferred cruises and always kept an eye out for lighthouses. Most of all, Millicent will be remembered as a family woman who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, practicing her faith and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church. She leaves four children, Charmaine Cormack of East Hartford, Stafford W. Campbell, Jr. and his wife Angela of Hamden, Claudette P. Chambers and her husband Don of Bloomfield, and Christopher A. Campbell of Hartford; a brother, Paul Phillips of Jamaica; four sisters, Angela Phillips of Hartford, and Paula, Gayle, and Nadine Phillips all of Jamaica; nine grandchildren, Melissa Campbell-Manning and her husband Calvin of Hartford, Amanda and Erica Holloway both of East Hartford, Marlon Campbell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Joseph Campbell of Middletown, Duane Campbell of Hartford, Ashley Mussington of Hartford, Malcolm Chambers of Bloomfield, and Mylee Campbell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by two sons, Clifton Harrison Campbell and Joseph Malcolm Campbell; a daughter, Claudine Campbell; and a sister, Nadia Phillips. Her family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home as been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the funeral service live or after May 22nd, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.