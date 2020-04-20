|
With heavy hearts we announce Millicent "Mickey" S. Backman, 92, passed away peacefully at her home with her son by her side on April 14, 2020. A lifelong Portland resident, Mickey was born Feb 27, 1928. She was married to her husband, Rodney Backman, a WWII veteran and decorated athlete, for 66 years before his passing in 2014. Always the captain steering the ship, she raised four wonderful sons alongside him, all of whom she was extremely proud. Mickey was a dog lover, especially cherishing the many Boston Terriers she owned. Her laughter, infectious, she always joked and found the best in any situation. She was selfless and so very generous to loved ones and strangers. Whether it be her family, past students, countless friends, including the Red Hats and fellow Trinity Church parishioners, Mickey made it a priority to make everyone's day brighter. Mickey was always closely involved with family and friends. The infinite memories shared with her truly are a gift to counteract this tremendous loss. In heaven, Mickey joins her beloved husband, Rodney Backman, sister, Nancy Callahan, parents, Arlene Shanley and George Stevens and her cherished granddaughter, Brooke Backman. She leaves four sons, Bruce Backman and wife, Janice, Keith Backman, Kevin Backman and Brett Backman, sister Susan Bolden, her adored grandchildren, Ryan Backman and wife, Jonna, Erica Janson and husband, Keith, Travis Backman and wife, Ashley, Brittany Backman and Blaire Backman and fiancé, Alan, as well as her dearest great grandchildren, Maddox Backman, Liam Backman, Carter Backman, Alyssa Backman, Ava Janson and Oliver Janson and her treasured doggies, Jer-Z and Ringo. Mickey is also survived by many others dear to her heart, including nieces, Rhonda Jumper, KC Griffin-Silcox and Baileigh Moffett, nephew, Joey Callahan, and daughters-in-law, Paula Backman and Gigi Fox. Mickey will be sorely missed by so many. She was truly one of a kind. Rock the heavens, Mick, though we know you already are! Special and sincerest thank yous go to Mickey's son, Kevin, for taking such good care of her during her remaining years, as well as the parish of Trinity Church for being such an important part of Mickey's life for many decades. The family also thanks Middlesex Health's Hospice Services and Palliative Care Program and Middlesex Hospital Homecare for the stellar care they provided Mickey during these past months. Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Mickey's name to the Meriden Humane Society located at 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the full obituary or share a memory of Mickey with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 20, 2020