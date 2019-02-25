Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
346 Butternut Street
Middletown, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Milton Cox Obituary
Milton Cox, of Middletown, beloved husband of Julia Cox, passed away on February 20, 2019 at his home. Family and friends may call on Wednesday evening, February 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 346 Butternut Street, Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now