Milton Cox, of Middletown, beloved husband of Julia Cox, passed away on February 20, 2019 at his home. Family and friends may call on Wednesday evening, February 27 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 346 Butternut Street, Middletown. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 am at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 25, 2019