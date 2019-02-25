Milton Lebert Cox, Jr., 75, of Middletown, CT passed in peace, at home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1943 in Pamplico, SC. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Milton Cox, Sr. and Adlean (Myers) Cox, his siblings, James Cox, Alice Cox, William Cox, Leonard Cox and granddaughter, Brooklyn Symone Cox. Milton was the loving husband of 54 years to Julia (Wade) Cox. His legacy is his devoted daughter, Rosalind L. Cox (James Dimery, III), son, Milton R. Cox (Yolanda Cox), grandchildren, Kalen C. DeToro, Jasmine R. Cox, Jalen C. Cox and great grandchildren, Rosario K. DeToro, Mya DeToro and Sophia B. DeToro. He leaves behind a brother, Frank Cox (Freda Mitchell) of Meriden, CT and a nephew, Justin Jascot. He also leaves behind a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends near and far. Milton moved to Middletown in 1962. He worked at Pratt & Whitney, where he retired in 2010 after 46 years. He also worked at Middlesex Hospital, where he retired after over 30 years. Milton was a longtime faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the Male Chorus, Male Usher Board, Trustee and Deacon Boards. He was also a member of the NAACP. Milton was a dedicated Mason 33rd degree, Past Master of Miriam Chapter #26 O.E.S., G.W. Crawford Lodge #21, Makalia Temple #172, Joshua Chapter #2, Jerusalem Commandry #2, Mary Magdalene #2, Tamar Court #2, Hartford, CT, Jordan Council #2, Jordan Court #7, NY and many more houses of the masonry, which led to his being dedicated Honorary Past Grand Master of the State of Connecticut. As a pillar of the community, September 19, 2015 was proclaimed "Milton L. Cox, Jr. Day".Calling hours will be Wednesday, February 27th, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 28th, 11:00 a.m., both at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 346 Butternut St., Middletown. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery, Middletown, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton's memory may be made to Hartford Hospital Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute, 85 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06106. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019