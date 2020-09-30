Milton M. Edmonds, 98, of Windsor and formerly of Suffield, beloved husband of 70 years to Irene (Evans) Edmonds, passed away at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Suffield, one of nine children born to James and Ethel (Evans) Edmonds, he grew up and lived in Suffield for most of his life before moving to Windsor five years ago. Milton was a proud veteran who served his country in the U. S. Army during World War II. Prior to his retirement in 1991, he was employed by Roncari Industries for 40 years. Milton was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, George Edmonds and his wife Lorraine of Windsor Locks, Milton "Skip" Edmonds, Jr. and his wife Paula of Suffield, and Yvonne Most of Lake Wales, Florida; six grandchildren, Aubrey Sewell, Trevor Edmonds and his wife Anya, Alexander and Michael Edmonds, Heather Lebel, and Kelly Pleva; six great grandchildren, Eleanor Lebel, Jasper, Jonathan and Jadon Freeman, Jasmine Magargee and her husband Patrick, and Emmanuel Sewell, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his three sisters, Clara Fun, Mildred Riley, and Evelyn Sharp, and his five brothers, William, Thomas, Samuel, Norman, and Edward Edmonds. Funeral services and burial are private. A celebration of his life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor is caring for his arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com