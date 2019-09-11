Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
John Hay Memorial Park Cemetery
999 Garden Street
Hartford, CT
Milton S. Gordon


1923 - 2019
Milton S. Gordon Obituary
Milton Gordon 96 of Vernon, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 at Vernon Manor nursing home. He was born Feb. 4, 1923 in Holyoke Mass to the late Louis and Rebecca (Friedman) Gordon Milton left Weaver High School to enlist in the Amy later earning his GED. Milton served in the 11th Airborne, Service Co. and 101 St. Airborne during World War II. Rank was Sergeant. He served in England, Normandy, Holland, Germany, Korea, and Japan. Milton moved to WinterPark Florida in 1974 to work for himself. He bought and ran Angelina's Grinders, alongside his wife Shirley (Factor) Gordon. Until his retirement of Angelina's, he then went to work for JCPenny's. Milton returned back to Connecticut to be with his family July 2009. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias. He is survived by his daughter Carolyn (Gordon) Zinser of Stafford Springs. He leaves 3 grandchildren and their spouses. 7 Great Grandchildren. Arthur Zinser Jr. his wife Alison and their daughters Kayla and Paige of Columbia; Cheryl Groskritz her husband Gary, their daughter Shelby and Son Chad of Coventry, and Suzanne Breuer, her husband Mark, their son Brandon and daughters Amber and Ariel of Coventry. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley (Factor) Gordon, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers. He recently resided at FJ Pitkat Congregate Living Center of Vernon. They were like a second family to him. A graveside service will be held at John Hay Memorial Park Cemetery. 999 Garden Street, Hartford CT., will be on Thursday Sept. 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 11, 2019
