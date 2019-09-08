Home

Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
New Horizons Village
37 Bliss Memorial Rd
Unionville, CT
Milton Smith Obituary
Milton "Floyd" Smith, Jr., 52, son of Grace Royce Waters of Storrs, CT and the late Milton Floyd Smith, Sr., passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. He is also survived by his sister, Dawn Smith Rawlinson; his nieces, Sarah and Elizabeth; nephew, Thomas of Mansfield Center, CT; his brother, Jeffrey Smith and his wife Connie; nephews, Deven, Jeffrey and Gregory of Hampton, CT and his close family friend Jennifer Caine of Barkhamsted, CT. Floyd graduated from Windham Technical High School in 1984. He was paralyzed in a car accident in 1984 and lived at New Horizons in Unionville, CT for many years and most recently at Cherry Brook in Canton, CT. He enjoyed playing cards, painting, bowling with friends and telling jokes. He loved watching wrestling and discussing it with mom. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at New Horizons Village, 37 Bliss Memorial Rd., Unionville, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
