Mireille (Beauvais) Niedzwiecki, 97, of Middletown, beloved wife of the late Leo J. Niedzwiecki, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born in Nice, France, Sept. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Leon and Albertine (Poulain) Beauvais. When she was thirteen, the family moved to Algiers, Algeria, at that time a French colony. Mireille graduated from L'Ecole Normale Superiere in Algiers, Algeria. Although she was educated to become a teacher, she opted to work for the civil service as a telephone operator: a choice that served her well as she used this experience to join the French First Army's Signal Corps in Algiers in 1943. As an enlistee, she participated in Operation Dragoon and landed in Southern France, where US and French forces united to liberate Southern France and then on to Italy and Germany. It was during this operation that she met, and was courted by her husband to be, Leo, who was in the US Signal Corps. They married in Karlsruhe, Germany in Apr. 1945. At the end of her military service in 1945, Mireille was awarded the Croix de Guerre with Bronze Star for her "valor in the face of danger, her good humor in the face of the difficulties of war, and her dignity as a French soldier". One of the many memorable moments of her time during the war occurred while Mireille was stationed near Rome, where she and three fellow servicewomen were granted a private audience with Pope Paul XII. After her service in the French Army. she came to the US (New Britain, CT) in April, 1946 to rejoin her husband and became a naturalized US citizen in 1949. Mireille was a modern woman and started to work outside the home soon after she arrived in the States. Most of her work life was spent at Marlin Rockwell (TRW, Inc.) in Plainville, CT where, in the early 1970's, she became one of the first data processors for Marlin Rockwell. She retired in 1987, when the company moved out of state. Retirement allowed her to become the go to babysitter for her grandchildren: a task she took on with gusto. Mireille and Leo loved to travel and took many trips together. After her husband passed, she took many trips with her daughters, visiting France several times, with her last trip abroad to Majorca, Spain, to attend the wedding of her granddaughter, Sarah. In her widowhood, Mireille reinvented her life and volunteered her time at Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain – where she became their Volunteer of the year in 2009 - and at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown. She is survived by her daughters, Helen Aiello of Middletown, CT and Anne Marie Niedzwiecki of Moodus, CT; son, Michael L. Niedzwiecki and his wife Eileen of Stamford, CT., six grandchildren: Kate Walsh, Allison Niedzwiecki, Sarah Niedzwiecki-Mecoy, Liam Aiello, Alex Niedzwiecki and Gavin Aiello; 7 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sons in law, Thomas Aiello and Michael T. Flynn, and her nephew, Robert Niedzwiecki, who lived with our family when his own mother passed away. The family would like to thank Portland Care and Rehab Center, especially the first floor staff, who gave our mother exceptional care and loving kindness; words cannot sufficiently express our gratitude. Due to the pandemic, the family will hold Mireille's funeral liturgy and memorial service at a future date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to one of two charities Mireille supported: Save the Children (https://support.savethechildren.org/
) 501 Kings Highway East, Site 400, Fairfield, CT 06825. Connecticut Humane Society (https://cthumane.org
701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111.
