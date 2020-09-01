Miriam Boldry

Beloved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, and sister, Miriam Brown Boldry, 88, passed away peacefully at her home in E. Woodstock, CT August 30, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Claire Alexander and Martha Brown Anderson in Johnstown, PA on November 25, 1931. She attended Westmont Upper Yoder High School in Johnstown and graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in Elementary Education. She married her college sweetheart, J. Stuart Boldry, on August 13, 1955 at the Church of the Visitation in Johnstown, PA. After graduation, she taught elementary school for several years in both Hatboro and Wilkinsburg, PA. Miriam continued her love of education after settling in East Woodstock, CT as a substitute teacher in the Woodstock School system. Miriam was an active volunteer throughout her entire life. She was a Life member of the Day Kimball Hospital Women's Board and a hospital escort volunteer for over 35 years. She was a past member of the Woodstock Republican Town Committee and Registrar of Voters, Chairperson for the Scholarship Committee at Day Kimball Hospital and a supporter of the Opera New England of Northeastern Connecticut. Miriam enjoyed her flower gardens and loved playing bridge and bowling. She was a long-time member of Quinnatisset Golf Club (past club champion) and an avid follower of the LPGA, WNBA, and UConn Women's Basketball. Her true joy, however, was her family. While her children were growing up, they spent much of their free time skiing in the winter and camping in the summer. She never missed her children's numerous sporting events, glee club and band concerts or other special occasions. She adored her grandchildren and saw them as often as she could. She especially enjoyed the weeklong visit at the "Beach House" in Rhode Island every August where the family would gather from across the country. She touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, compassion, beautiful smile and supportive nature. She will be deeply missed. Miriam is survived by her husband, J. Stuart Boldry of E. Woodstock, children J. Stuart Boldry Jr. (wife Jennifer) of Lincolnshire, IL, Deborah Boldry (partner Laura Callahan) of Glastonbury, CT, Elizabeth (Boldry) Cochrane (fiancé Halvor Gaasrud) of Southbury, CT and Carolyn (Boldry) Weiby (husband Steve) of Excelsior, MN. She adored her eight grandchildren, Peter Cochrane (wife Kristine), Emily Boldry, Katherine Cochrane, Margaret Boldry, Hannah Weiby, Matthew Boldry, Abigail Weiby, James Cochrane, two great-grandchildren, Julian and Emma Cochrane, niece Dr. Lisa Caruso and nephew Andrew Bruno and their families. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret L. Bruno, her brother-in-law, Dr. Stephen C. Bruno and her son-in-law, Peter A. Cochrane. The family of Miriam Boldry wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Maureen Collum, Renee Cummings and many other home care providers for their devotion, love and care over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in the Gilman Funeral Home, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 in the Most Holy Trinity Church, 568 Pomfret St., Pomfret, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muddy Brook Fire Department, 93 Woodstock Rd., Woodstock, CT 06281 or to the Most Holy Trinity Church, P.O. Box 235, Pomfret, CT 06258. For memorial guestbook, visit www.Gilmanandvalade.com