Miriam L. Williams, 58, of East Hartford, beloved wife of Darin E. Williams, Sr., passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Lumpkin, GA, daughter of the late Miller P and Otis Leona Crocker, she was raised in CT and was a Graduate of Weaver High School. She had been employed by Genworth Financial for over 10 years and most recently at Viking Sewing Gallery of Newington. She was a devoted member of Holy Zion Church of The Jubilee and was an avid seamstress. Besides her husband Darin Sr. of 36 years she leaves four sons and one daughter, Darin Williams Jr., Jereme Williams, Daniel Williams and Christina Williams all of East Hartford, Pastor Andrew Williams (Sasha) of Crofton, Maryland; four grandchildren, Leila, Aliah, Noah and Avah; four brothers, Bill Crocker (Patricia) of Windsor Locks, Pastor David Crocker (Pamela) of San Antonio, TX, Ronnie Crocker (Josephine) and Patterson Crocker (Sheila) both of Bloomfield; three sisters, Carolyn Crocker and Rosalind Crocker, Donna Shabazz (Akwan) all of East Hartford and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her Sister Mary Barnes (Edward), and her mother in-law Ollie Wimberly and father in law Robert Lee Williams. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23rd from 10-11:30 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 am at Rehoboth Church of God, 1170 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home, Windsor, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com