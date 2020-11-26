Miriam (Kaplowitz) Lederman, 95, of West Hartford, formerly of Lake Worth, Florida, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Lederman who died December 10, 1995. They were both Holocaust survivors who came together with their daughter Susan to the U.S. in 1949. Born in Vilna, Poland on 9/15/1925 she was the daughter of Chaim and Yaffa Kaplowitz. She was a long-time active member of the former Agudas Achim Synagogue in West Hartford and she and her husband were founding members of Temple Beth Tikvah, in Lake Worth, Florida. She had an amazing work ethic always working side by side with her husband in their Lederman Fabrics business in downtown Hartford and West Hartford. She loved to dance, celebrate happy occasions, but her greatest pleasure was being with family. She loved cooking for everyone, always saying that her recipes were full of love. Miriam is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Kathy Lederman of Glastonbury, Elliot Lederman of Los Angeles, a daughter, Susan Lederman of Farmington and six cherished grandchildren, Jessica and Jenna Lederman, Hannah Lederman, Gregory Steinberg, Michael Steinberg, and Rebecca Steinberg Bregman; and adored great grandchildren, Amanda and Jake Steinberg, Sam, Lexi and Jack Bregman, Edward and Chloe Steinberg. She was predeceased by her daughter, Frances Lederman; and beloved brother, Sol Kaplowitz. Miriam gave from her heart and her love for her family took precedence over all. Her legacy as a Holocaust survivor will always be a testament of her strength and resilience. Miriam and Abraham will always be remembered in the hearts and souls of their family and continue to be a source of strength and blessings. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the care and kindness given to Miriam by her caregivers and staff at Seabury Skilled Nursing in Bloomfield for the past year and a half as well as Hoffman Summerwood in West Hartford where Miriam lived for 7 years prior. A private graveside funeral was held at the Agudas Achim Cemetery in Hartford. Funeral arrangements were provided by Hebrew Funeral Association. Donations in her memory may be made to Voices of Hope and to the Anja Rosenberg Kosher Food Pantry at Jewish Family Services, including the Crown Market, Jessie's Garden and Foodshare.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store