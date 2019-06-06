Miroslaw "Mark" Jacunski, 72, of Bristol, husband of Iwona (Maczynska) Jacunska, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. He was born August 10, 1946 in Sokolka, Poland, and was a son of the late Marian and Helen (Zaman) Jacunski of New Britain. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid soccer fan, enjoyed fishing and taking trips to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, especially the Mt. Washington Auto Road. In addition to his loving wife, Miroslaw is survived by his son Michal of New Britain, his brother Stan and his wife Mira of Kensington and his brother Al and his wife Ewa of Unionville along with their respective families as well as numerous family members and friends in both Poland and the United States. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Saturday from 8 AM – 9:30 AM. Please visit Miroslaw's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary