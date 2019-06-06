Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Resources
More Obituaries for Miroslaw Jacunski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miroslaw "Mark" Jacunski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Miroslaw "Mark" Jacunski Obituary
Miroslaw "Mark" Jacunski, 72, of Bristol, husband of Iwona (Maczynska) Jacunska, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. He was born August 10, 1946 in Sokolka, Poland, and was a son of the late Marian and Helen (Zaman) Jacunski of New Britain. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, proudly serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid soccer fan, enjoyed fishing and taking trips to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, especially the Mt. Washington Auto Road. In addition to his loving wife, Miroslaw is survived by his son Michal of New Britain, his brother Stan and his wife Mira of Kensington and his brother Al and his wife Ewa of Unionville along with their respective families as well as numerous family members and friends in both Poland and the United States. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Saturday from 8 AM – 9:30 AM. Please visit Miroslaw's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now