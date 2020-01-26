Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cyril & Methodius Church
55 Charter Oak Ave
Hartford, CT
Miroslaw Puchalski, 54, beloved husband to Bogumila (Baranowska) Puchalski of Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Poland and was son to the late Zenon and Zofia (Kondraciuk) Puchalski. He had worked at various machine shops including Fredryk's, Farmington. He will be remembered for his love of rebuilding cars. No matter the reason, he would always be there when someone needed him. He was also involved with the Polish Veterans Assoc. in Hartford and made time to volunteer at St. Cyril & Methodius Church as a collector. In addition to his beloved wife Bogumila and her children; Monika and Damian, he is also survived by his brother, Dariusz Puchalski and his wife Beata of Poland, his precious nieces and nephews; Rafal, Agnieszka and Pawel, his close cousin and dear friend, Mariusz and his wife, Anna Grzybowski and their children, Sebastian and Nicole (whom was his god-child) and other god-daughter; Paula Dziubandowska. A time of visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 from 4-8pm at New Britain Memorial - Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Please join the family directly in Church on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 for his Funeral Liturgy at 10:30AM in St. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT. For directions or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com. The Puchalski family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and generosity during their loss.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
