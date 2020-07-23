Mitchell A. Stawiarski, 87, husband of Phyllis (Chrusciel) Stawiarski, of Wethersfield, passed away July 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, son of the late John and Mary (Gawlowicz) Stawiarski on November 25, 1932. Mitchell graduated from Bulkeley High School where he excelled in swimming and diving. He joined the Air Force at 19 during the Korean war. Thereafter, he graduated from Providence College with a degree in economics. He was employed by Colt Manufacturing and later Kaman Aircraft. He left Kaman Aircraft to pursue teaching where Mitchell earned two advanced degrees in education and administration from the University of Hartford. He retired as a teacher in 1992 and in the following years, he and his beautiful wife Phyllis, traveled to many countries and islands around the world. Namely, Scandinavia, Mexico, Poland, Venezuela and the Carribbean islands. He spent much of his spare time on the golf courses in greater Hartford. Mitch was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Polish University Club of Hartford, Polish National Home and Providence College Club. Mitch will forever be remembered for his deep faith and devotion to God, love of education, storytelling, impressive vocabulary, quick wit, bouts of wisdom, love of family and friends, humble nature and hard work ethic. He was the perfect role model! He was a communicant of SS Cyril and Methodius church in Hartford and taught religious instruction on the weekends. He also attended Incarnation church in Wethersfield. Mitch had a passion for animals, golf, swimming, diving, reading, beach vacations and prayer. He was the greatest father and friend as he instilled the importance of family and faith, helping those less fortunate and being there for those who needed guidance, support and love. He provided his family with incredible memories that will last a lifetime. Mitchell was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He leaves behind his darling wife Phyllis, the love of his life of 60 years, his son Steven M. Stawiarski of Wethersfield, his daughters, Mary-Ann Randazzo of Glastonbury, Michele and Peter Fliss of Berlin and Susan McMahon of Wethersfield. Mitchell will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Lauren Randazzo, Lindsey Randazzo, Mitchell Fliss and Garrett Fliss, his great-grandchildren Grae and Gage as well as his sister Adele Greene, of SC, many nieces and nephews and his beloved canine companion, Binky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, PO Box 1510, Ranson WV 25438-9902. With health concerns due to COVID19 there are no calling hours and a private Mass celebrating Mitchell's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will also be private. To extend condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com
.