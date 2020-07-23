1/1
Mitchell A. Stawiarski
1932 - 2020
Mitchell A. Stawiarski, 87, husband of Phyllis (Chrusciel) Stawiarski, of Wethersfield, passed away July 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford, son of the late John and Mary (Gawlowicz) Stawiarski on November 25, 1932. Mitchell graduated from Bulkeley High School where he excelled in swimming and diving. He joined the Air Force at 19 during the Korean war. Thereafter, he graduated from Providence College with a degree in economics. He was employed by Colt Manufacturing and later Kaman Aircraft. He left Kaman Aircraft to pursue teaching where Mitchell earned two advanced degrees in education and administration from the University of Hartford. He retired as a teacher in 1992 and in the following years, he and his beautiful wife Phyllis, traveled to many countries and islands around the world. Namely, Scandinavia, Mexico, Poland, Venezuela and the Carribbean islands. He spent much of his spare time on the golf courses in greater Hartford. Mitch was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Polish University Club of Hartford, Polish National Home and Providence College Club. Mitch will forever be remembered for his deep faith and devotion to God, love of education, storytelling, impressive vocabulary, quick wit, bouts of wisdom, love of family and friends, humble nature and hard work ethic. He was the perfect role model! He was a communicant of SS Cyril and Methodius church in Hartford and taught religious instruction on the weekends. He also attended Incarnation church in Wethersfield. Mitch had a passion for animals, golf, swimming, diving, reading, beach vacations and prayer. He was the greatest father and friend as he instilled the importance of family and faith, helping those less fortunate and being there for those who needed guidance, support and love. He provided his family with incredible memories that will last a lifetime. Mitchell was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, brother, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He leaves behind his darling wife Phyllis, the love of his life of 60 years, his son Steven M. Stawiarski of Wethersfield, his daughters, Mary-Ann Randazzo of Glastonbury, Michele and Peter Fliss of Berlin and Susan McMahon of Wethersfield. Mitchell will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Lauren Randazzo, Lindsey Randazzo, Mitchell Fliss and Garrett Fliss, his great-grandchildren Grae and Gage as well as his sister Adele Greene, of SC, many nieces and nephews and his beloved canine companion, Binky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, PO Box 1510, Ranson WV 25438-9902. With health concerns due to COVID19 there are no calling hours and a private Mass celebrating Mitchell's life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 63 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will also be private. To extend condolences, please visit farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
SS Cyril and Methodius Church
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
Uncle Mitch was an amazing loving family man. He will be loved forever and missed by all of us every day. May God bless you.
Peter Zazzaro
Family
July 23, 2020
Dear Mary-Ann & Family, I want to truly wish my sincerest condolences for the loss of your father, Mitchell. I hope the celebration and remembrance of his life gives everyone a measure of comfort and peace that he had a life well lived, and that he leaves quite a legacy in you and your loving family.
Jean Gauvin, MD
July 23, 2020
Maryann and family my Sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May your father rest in peace and his loving memories bring you and your loved ones through this difficult time.
Priscilla Allard
Friend
July 22, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the whole family. He was such an amazing charismatic gentleman who I was honored to know! Hugs and prayers Ritu, Jonathan and Sinjin
Ritu Zazzaro
Family
July 22, 2020
Mary-Ann & family , my sincerest condolences at this very sad time. May you somehow all find some peace together sharing loving memories that you all carry in your hearts forever.

With love,

Jill Moreno
Jill moreno
