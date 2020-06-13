Monica S. Knapp, age 77, of Colchester, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a courageous and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Bridgeport on October 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Walter & Alice (Snecinski) Suchodolski. Monica grew up in Pine Meadow, New Hartford and Wethersfield where she met her beloved husband, John; the couple fell in love and "Johnica" were married on August 19, 1971. Monica retired as a customer service representative after 30 years for CIGNA. A 1960 graduate of Wethersfield High School, her favorite hobbies were John, keeping her Polish family up to date on their History, and being an active Lifetime Member and past President of the Colchester Hayward Vol. Fire Company Auxiliary. In addition to her beloved husband of over 48 years, Monica will be forever loved and missed by her siblings, Jerome Suchodolski of Pompano Beach, FL, Daniel Suchodolski of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, and Anne Cummings of Vineyard Haven, MA, her grandson Joseph Paul Strycharz (Meredith Saunders) of Newton, NC and great-granddaughters, Scarlet Marie and Elizabeth Rose. Also missed by her nieces, Lynn Warriner of Westbrook, CT, Tamsen Huver (Greg) of Vancouver, WA, Kelley Knapp of San Antonio, TX and Dawn Coggins (John), nephews, Steven Brodeur of Cromwell, CT, Eric Suchodolski (Dana) of Hereford, AZ Sean Cummings (Kerry) of Vineyard Haven, MA Eric A. Knapp (Eileen) of Wethersfield, Theron J. Knapp (Jackie) of Trumbull, John L. Knapp (Rachel) of Holly Springs, NC., and Justin Carreiro (Shannon) of Parker, CO, her Class of `60 luncheon group, her Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company family, and an abundance of grand nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents, Monica was predeceased by her cherished son, Joseph Walter Strycharz in 2005. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 14th from 4-7pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, June 15th at 10am directly at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, 18-54 Old Hartford Rd. Colchester, CT 06415. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.