Wilke Monica Mona Monica Ann Toomey Wilke, "Mona," 93, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Wilke, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 11th at home. Mona was born in New York City and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Good Council Academy in White Plains and attended Catholic University in Washington D.C. Mona worked at Pratt & Whitney in the engineering department until marrying and starting a family with the love of her life, Tom. Mona devoted her life to helping others and was a longtime supporter and volunteer at MACC charities and the St. Vincent DePaul Society and was also a longtime communicant and Eucharistic minister at Saint James Church. Always very proud of her Irish heritage, she was extremely humbled by being named the 2013 Town Marshal of the Manchester St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. She leaves behind her four children and their spouses, Maureen & Doug Ogrean of Manchester, Michele & Peter Petrone of Manchester, Mary Pat & Tim Devanney of Manchester and Tommy & Rakel Wilke of Sandane, Norway. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Danny & Jess Paquette, Eric & Joanne Ogrean, Erin Ogrean, Anthony Petrone, Kimberly & Michael Pulino, Matthew & Kristen Petrone, Mandy & Craig Murphy, Molly Devanney, Christine Devanney Sheehan, John & Amy Devanney, Tim & Brittany Devanney, Cathleen & Michael Dyer, Ingrid Wilke & her fiancée Alex Fransson, Peter Wilke and Emily Wilke. "Woo Woo" will be missed by her great-grandchildren Carter & Tristan Paquette, Isabella Ogrean, Maggie, Allie, Tommy & Ronnie Sheehan, Abigail, Melanie, Kayla & Lillian Devanney, and Mattingly & Luke Devanney. She also leaves behind her brother Tom Toomey and his wife Catherine, her cousins Charlotte Boland Manning and Rosaleen Templeton, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Mona's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to her aide Anna Staranowicz for her kind and compassionate care. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday June 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint James Church 896 Main Street, Manchester followed by burial in East Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Monday June 24th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either MACC Charities P.O. Box 3804 Manchester, CT 06045-3804 or the St. James School Foundation P.O. Box 254 Manchester, CT 06045-0254. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com. MANCHESTER Published in The Hartford Courant on June 15, 2019