Monique Williams Obituary
Monique Williams, 50, of Bloomfield, departed this life on April 11, 2019. She was born in Kittery, ME on January 20, 1969 to the late Louis Woolfolk and Eva Inez Williams. Monique was employed by Day Pitney as a paralegal. She was a very strong, nurturing, family oriented mother of two who loved to travel. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Winston Ware, III; daughter, Brittany Blue; brothers, Edward Williams, Jr. (Mekava) and Louis Woolfolk; sister, Stacey McClay and loving companion, Mark Brown. In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was also predeceased by a son, Louis Ware.A celebration of Monique's life will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 9:00AM – 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Monique Williams, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019
