Morgan S. Hill, 96, of South Windsor, beloved husband of the late Elvia(Anderson) Hill, died peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by hisfamily. Morgan was born in Hartford, CT, on February 19, 1922, son of the lateAlvin and Ruth (Hapgood) Hill. A Hartford native, he graduated from HartfordPublic High School and Hillyer College. Serving in WWII with the U.S. Navy, first onthe destroyer USS O'Brien in the Pacific, and then on the destroyer tender USSAlcor in the Atlantic as part of the Invasion of Normandy on D-Day. He was alsoawarded the Purple Heart. A resident of South Windsor since the early 1960's,Morgan retired from Industrial Risk Insurers after 40 years of service. He leaveshis son, John M. Hill and his wife Dory of Avon, four grandchildren, and eight greatgrandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Gengras. Funeralservices are private at the request of his family. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Homein South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Pleasevisit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.





