Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery
74 Wolcott Road
East Granby, CT
Shiva
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
31 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT
Morris Canter Obituary
Morris Canter, 97, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband, for 60 years, of the late Carolyn Rudofsky Canter. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Sam and Ida Schupack. Morris graduated from Hartford Public High School in 1940. He was in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1942 to 1946 serving in Pharmacy. He graduated from Union College in Schenectady, NY, and pursued a career with Prudential Insurance Company in Sales until his retirement in 1980. He was a 50-year member of the Hartford Mutual Society. His great pleasure was taking numerous cruises with his wife Carolyn. Morris leaves three children, Sandra Gales and her husband Edward Gales, Linda Delaney, and David Canter. He leaves five grandchildren, Sean Keating and his wife Jessica, Jessica Bongiovanni, and Michael Delaney and his wife Karen, Amy Canter and Darcy Canter; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Edward Canter and his sister Ruth Canter Moskowitz. Special thanks to Michael Boone and Angie Doris for their compassionate care helping Morris during his final journey. A graveside service with full military honors, will be on Tuesday, January 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 74 Wolcott Road, in East Granby, CT, adjacent to the Simsbury Airport. Following interment, the family will receive friends from 2-5PM for Shiva at 31 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT in the Community Room. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of donor's choice. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 13, 2020
