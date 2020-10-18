Morris Emanuel Skyers, 72, of Windsor, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Morris was born on May 2, 1948, in St. Thomas, Jamaica, to the late George and Ruth (Ellis) Skyers. He leaves to mourn his passing the love of his life, Robin Shannon; four daughters Desiree Skyers, Malika Wilson, Kassandra Skyers, Monique Knight, and four sons Maurice Skyers, Jordan Skyers, Chince Wilson, Morris Skyers, Jr. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 12:00PM-1:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message for the Skyers family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com