Kotick Morris H Moe Dr. Morris (Moe) Kotick, 81, passed away June 13th. Born in New York City, son of Louis and Regina, graduated Alfred University and NYU School of Dentistry. After serving in the US Army, he began his practice in West Hartford. His goal was always to provide the best possible care to all, regardless of their ability to pay. Through Catholic and Jewish Family Services, Moe treated all in need of dental work. This desire to help those in need led him to Hartford Probus Club, whose main focus was the aid and support of those with developmental disabilities. He was a past President for both Hartford and National Probus, while also volunteering at Newington's Children's Hospital, UConn Dental Clinic, and Special Olympics. He served as a clinician for DenMat and was a member of the Connecticut Workers Compensation Board. He was given a Distinguished Service Award from NYU, US Army Certificate of Achievement Award at Ft. Carson and numerous awards from Probus and Jewish Family Services. He coached boys basketball and baseball in West Hartford for several years and was an avid fan of the UConn men's and women's teams. He leaves his devoted wife of almost 60 years, Judy, loving daughters Felisse, Andrea and Tracy, his sons-in-law Eric, Geoff and Peter, whom he looked upon as sons, his cherished grandchildren Tyler, Andrew, Lauren, Olivia, Lane and Bryce, and nephew Brad. His happiest times were spent with family and special summer vacations, enjoying fishing, golf, swimming and excellent restaurants. Private funeral arrangements graveside at Hartford Mutual Cemetery, Sunday at 10am. Memorial donations can be made to: MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1870, Chicago, IL, 60601 OR Probus Club of Greater Hartford, c/o Meyer Frankel, 11 Croydon Dr., West Hartford, CT, 06117 WEST HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019