Morris Lamont Hudson, 54, of West Hartford and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home. Born in Hartford on August 1, 1964, son of the late Roosevelt and Eddie Mae (Burden) Hudson, he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1982. After high school, Morris took a position with the State of Connecticut, Department of Corrections human resources department in Wethersfield. He retired after over 30 years of service in June, 2016. Morris loved to travel both internationally and domestically and was always looking forward to his next cruise, flight, or trip. A well-dressed man, he was known for his clothes and he loved to shop for the latest fashion. While growing up in Hartford, Morris enjoyed singing and was one of the choir directors at Way of the Cross Church of Christ. In more recent years, Morris attended The First Cathedral in Bloomfield. Most of all, Morris enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, spending time with his family and friends, savoring a good meal, and just relaxing while listening to his favorite music at his home. He leaves to mourn his passing, four sisters, Cynthia "Lorraine" Hudson of Hartford, Glenda Vanessa Satterthwaite and her husband Tony of Indianapolis, IN, Bridget Denise Hudson of Hartford, and Kendra Jenita Hudson-Kelly and her husband Darryl Oscar Kelly of Springfield, MA; his nephew and niece whom he appointed to carry out his final wishes, Gary Hudson and Aquarius Hudson; his devoted best friend, Deborah Austin of East Hartford; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Aaron Dewayne Hudson. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please, visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary