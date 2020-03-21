|
|
Muriel Berman passed away peacefully in the early morning on March 9th, 2020 under Hospice care at her home in Tampa, Florida. "Mim" was born on March 21st, 1923 in Hartford, CT. She was one of 4 children born to Jacob and Sadie Goldman. Mim was predeceased by her sister Shirley (Goldman) Weiser, her brothers Norman and Burton Goldman, as well as her former husband Elihu Berman. Mim would have celebrated her 97th birthday on the first day of Spring this year. Mim was part of the "Greatest Generation": she enlisted in the Navy in World War II and served with distinction. She married Elihu Berman and raised two children, Rachel and Jonathan. Mim was a child of the Great Depression, and she immensely enjoyed her life raising her family in Hartford and West Hartford and was forever thankful for the great friends she made here, never taking anything or anyone for granted. She loved playing golf and traveling the world. Mim was also a voracious reader (especially novels by English authors)! Mim eventually relocated to Delray Beach, FL where she lived an active life for many years. Six years ago, she moved to Tampa where she resided until her passing. Mim was an avid, world-class Life Master bridge player. She had a modest manner which drew friends to her for advice with a hand. Throughout her life Mim made and kept new friends with her warmth, her wit and her wisdom, and, she was famous for always speaking her mind. In addition, Mim was also an ardent lifelong Democrat and proudly worked as a ward chairman in Delray Beach FL during the Bush/Gore 2000 Presidential Campaign. She passionately advocated for equal rights for all people. She kept up with current events nationally and in the world for as long as her health allowed. Mim always put family and friends first and never worried about herself. Her conversations with her grandsons and granddaughter brought her much happiness. Muriel Berman was the loving mother of her daughter Rachel (Berman) Rabinovitz who lives in Tampa, FL and her son Atty. Jon D. Berman, and his wife Myra from South Windsor, CT. She was also the very proud grandmother of two grandsons and one granddaughter: Josh Rab and wife Candice of San Diego, CA, and Eric Rabinovitz and wife Michelle of Odessa, FL, and Jessica (Berman) Swanson and husband Derek of Trumbull, CT. Mim was also the great grandmother to 7 much loved great grandchildren; Parker & Reese Rab, Ava, Mila & Max Rabinovitz, Evie and Emma Swanson. As she said in one of her final conversations "I think I had a good life. I'm satisfied. I'm very satisfied." A Memorial gathering will be private and at a future date to be determined. The family would like to thank the wonderful care provided to Muriel by the Staff at Aston Gardens, Tampa, FL.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020