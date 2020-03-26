|
Muriel Blesso DiGiro, our dearest mother, passed away on March 20, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep, which was her fondest wish. She left an obituary for us to publish but we are adding the words that she didn't say: Our mother lived a hero's life, filled with hardship, adversity and crushing loss, but through it all she always managed to rise stronger. Mama always directed us to, "Make your own sunshine!" And that was how she lived her life, spreading sunshine and love to everyone she met. She was there, perfectly dressed, coiffed and made up, always with her brilliant smile, with love to give in the form of a tea ring or a plate of cookies, knitted hats for the homeless, hand-made quilts for her children and grandchildren, gifts she crafted, large and small that said "I love you, I'm thinking of you, you matter to me." She was first and foremost a wife and mother, passionate and devoted, a good friend and neighbor. A woman of boundless energy, a great and inspirational cook, seamstress, quilter, craftswoman, ballroom dancer, a voracious reader, cataloguing the hundreds of books she read. It was not possible to beat her at Scrabble. Her very first job was for American Machines keypunching data into the new-fangled computers in 1949. Despite 8 years of challenging medical problems she danced at her granddaughter Kelly's wedding in June 2019. We spoke to her every day for many, many years and got, among other gifts, the gift of her always sage advice. Mama ended her portion of the obituary so fittingly, saying, "I leave you with all the love that I have." She leaves a gaping hole in our lives. Muriel was pre-deceased by her husband and our father, Edward Blesso, daughter Teresa Blesso, three infant children, her husband Pat DiGiro, and her son-in-law Jim Bartholomay. She leaves three children, Ann Bartholomay and her children Jamie and Nate, Mary Byrne, her husband Jack and their two children Kelly Byrne-Martin and her husband, Jake Martin and Tracy Byrne, and Edward Blesso Jr., his wife Teri, and their children Michelle Blesso and her husband Ian Steadman, Danielle Hotchkiss and her husband, Nick Hotchkiss, Stefanie Cerasoli, and Matt Cerasoli, and her great grandson, Damien Cushman; her three step-daughters, Terri, Patti and Linda DiGiro; two step granddaughters, Crystal and Jessica; and a step great granddaughter, Hannah. She also leaves Mary Lou Grossbard, her sister-in-law and her best friend, with whom she lived. There will be no calling hours and the burial of her ashes and celebration of Muriel's life will be planned in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences can be sent to Edward Blesso, 36 Riverton Road, Colebrook, CT. 06021. Donations in Muriel's name can be sent to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, in honor of the precious children that she lost. From our hearts, with all the love that we have for her, Annie, Mary and Ed, her loving children. For memorial guestbook, please visit www.GilmanandValade.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020