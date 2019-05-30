Home

Muriel Elizabeth Lord, 89, of East Hampton, widow of the late Harold B. Lord Jr., died peacefully on Monday May 27th at Middlesex Hospital. Born August 16, 1929 in Hebron, CT, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie (Scranton) Jones. Muriel had worked as the kitchen manager at Arbor Acres in Glastonbury until her retirement. Muriel was a 60 plus year member of the East Hampton Congregational Church, a member of the Treadway-Cavanaugh Post #64 American Legion Woman's Auxiliary, and an active member of the Belltown Seniors. Muriel enjoyed traveling, crocheting and other crafts. She had helped to make hundreds of Teddy Bears for the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and the Ambulance Assoc. She is survived by her two daughters Lynda Tinney of East Hampton, Michelle Lord of Willow Springs, NC, a sister Arline Fuller of Colchester, three grandchildren Jennifer Tinney Ulm, Lisa Bettencourt, Allen McCormick Jr., 4 great grandchildren Tye, James, and Olivia Bettencourt, and Abigail Ulm, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Raymond Jones, two sisters Laura Mund, Gertrude McKinney, and her son-in-law James Tinney. A Funeral service will be held Friday May 31st at 11:00AM in East Hampton Congregational Church. Burial will follow in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the East Hampton Congregational Church P.O. Box 237 East Hampton, CT 06424. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019
