Muriel Howard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel (Litke) Howard, 94, of Avon, widow of Andrew R. Howard, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born February 22, 1926 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Martha (Wenzel) Litke. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Hartford, CT. Muriel is survived by her son Andrew (Patricia) of Indian Land, SC, her daughter Ruth (Neil) of Alexandria, VA and her daughter Alison of Unionville, CT. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Litke, and his wife, Doris; and her sister-in-law Dorothea Howard and four grandchildren. Private graveside services were held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT 06107 or the National Glaucoma Society, P.O. Box 4092, Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements are being handled by Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved