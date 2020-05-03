Muriel (Litke) Howard, 94, of Avon, widow of Andrew R. Howard, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born February 22, 1926 in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Martha (Wenzel) Litke. She was a longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Hartford, CT. Muriel is survived by her son Andrew (Patricia) of Indian Land, SC, her daughter Ruth (Neil) of Alexandria, VA and her daughter Alison of Unionville, CT. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Litke, and his wife, Doris; and her sister-in-law Dorothea Howard and four grandchildren. Private graveside services were held for the family and a memorial service will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT 06107 or the National Glaucoma Society, P.O. Box 4092, Andover, MA 01810. Arrangements are being handled by Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.