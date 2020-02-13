Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Schwalbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel J. Schwalbach


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel J. Schwalbach Obituary
Muriel J. Schwalbach, 92, of West Hartford, formerly of Windsor, died peacefully on Friday, January 21, 2020 at Saint Mary Home. Born on March 1, 1927 in Chilton, WI, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Cora (Phillips) Maltby. Muriel was first and foremost devoted to her family. She is survived by daughter Anne Alleva and her husband Richard of Windsor, her granddaughter Gabrielle Alleva Dietrick and her husband Daniel of Maryland, numerous nieces and nephews of Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Schwalbach, daughter Nancy Kendall, sister Naomi Steiner, and brothers Sylvester Maltby and Harold Maltby. Services are at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor on Sunday, February 16, at 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the , CT Chapter, www.alz.org/ct. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Download Now