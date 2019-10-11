Home

Muriel Smith
Muriel Jean Baker Smith, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed peacefully at her home in Jupiter, FL with family on October 8, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Charles, and survived by her children Gail, Charles (Kathleen), and Michael. She leaves nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Born in West Hartford on May 7, 1924, Muriel was the daughter of John and Margaret Baker and attended Hall High School where she was named valedictorian of the Class of 1941. She attended Bates College, and later studied at Penn State, where , she met her future husband, Charles, who was studying to be a bombardier in the Army Air Corps. After the war, they raised three children in Riverside, CT. Muriel was active in school and church activities, was a master bridge player and accomplished golfer. In addition to her three children, she leaves nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Frank E. Campbell – The Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10028. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Ignatius Loyola Church, 980 Park Avenue, New York, NY. Interment will take place immediately after at Greenwood Union Cemetery, 215 North Street, Rye, NY. A memorial service will also be held in Florida at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2019
