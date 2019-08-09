Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Muriel L. DuBois

Muriel L. DuBois Obituary
Muriel L. DuBois, 88, of Bolton, beloved wife of 64 years to the late Bernard DuBois died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Putnam, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Loretta (Lamothe) Tessier. She was a member of St. Maurice Parish since 1954 and worked at the Bolton Center School Cafeteria for many years. Muriel and Bernard enjoyed 20 years of retirement in Key Largo, Florida. Muriel is survived by her children, Thomas DuBois and his wife Michelle of Bolton, with whom she made her home, and Jane Zopfi and her husband Paul of Forest, Virginia; her grandchildren Andrew DuBois, Danielle DuBois, Allison Taylor, and Amanda Zopfi, her great grandchild Mason Taylor; her brother Norman Tessier of Putnam; her sisters Dolly Petrun of Punta Gorda, FL and Kathy Viens of Thompson; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12th at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-6 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 9, 2019
