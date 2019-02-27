Home

Muriel Swanson Obituary
Muriel Swanson was born March 27, 1930 and passed away on February 13, 2019 at her home in Middle Haddam, Connecticut. She will forever be loved and missed. Muriel taught elementary school in Newington, Connecticut for many years and teaching was her passion as was being an avid fan of UConn Women's basketball. She also enjoyed painting landscapes, gardening and traveling. Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her son, Vaughn. Muriel is survived by her son Paul, daughter Tina, grand-daughter Heather, great grand-daughter Zoe, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Second Congregational Church, 52 Middle Haddam Road, Middle Haddam, Connecticut on March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. and a burial service will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Second Congregational Church of Middle Haddam or the Middle Haddam Library located at 2 Knowles Road in Middle Haddam, Connecticut. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019
