Murray Wayne

I met Murray when Raymie and I were in sixth grade. Murray was kind, intelligent, practical and had impeccable values. I often remember Murray with a thoughtful smile, and he had a deep full-belly laugh that was contagious. Murray was one of the smartest people I knew - I remember him reading several different newspapers simultaneously to get information from every angle. Although his depth of knowledge was oceans deeper than mine, Murray patiently explained history and politics in a way that made me feel important and worthy of his time rather than uninformed. But mostly, he was a devoted father, husband and grandfather who would do anything for his family. Murray was a very special man and one-of a-kind.

Melissa Wilson

Friend