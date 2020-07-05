Murray Wayne, 90, of Avon, CT, died on June 29, 2020 due to the effects of a stroke he suffered last December. Murray grew up in the Boston area where he honed his skills weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds. Like many brilliant people, he preferred to work for himself and had several business ventures throughout his life. He did not fit into existing institutions with ease. His passion, however, was for his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 57 years, Julianne Wayne. The only other female to catch his eye, was his daughter, Raymie Wayne, who was the center of his universe. He quickly made room in his heart and his arms, when his grandson, Chase Wayne-Duffy, joined the family. There were no limits to what he would do to help Julianne, Raymie or Chase be healthy, successful or happy. No limits. Murray was proudest of being named "the most understanding father" by Raymie's fifth grade friends. He enjoyed fixing things using non-conventional methods and tended to take handymen who worked for him under wing. Everyone who worked for him or with him noted that he was a fair and good man. Throughout their lives together Julianne was credited with being the funny one, though in recent years he discovered his own wit and took joy in making others laugh. Murray was one of kind. He was brilliant, never concerned with what others thought, guided by a strong moral compass and compassionate to those he loved, including the family dogs, Bridget and Luna. He leaves behind Julianne, Raymie, Chase, Lenny, the Nymans, Sheri & Bob, Stephanie & Phoebe and Luna among many others. A socially distanced open house celebrating his life will be held outdoors at the family home on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Casual & comfortable dress, after all, Murray thought dressing well was silly. For those who wish to "zoom in" for remarks, please e-mail Raymie. Donations may be made in Murray's memory to Talcott Mountain Academy for Math Science and Technology (TMA), a school for gifted children, from which his grandson graduated and a place where Murray would have flourished if given the opportunity. https://talcottacademy.org/get-involved/