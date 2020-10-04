1/2
Murry Leon Phillips
Murry Leon Phillips, 56, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Deborah J. Phillips died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Manchester Hospital. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to EHSYF (https://www.ehsyf.org/copy-of-donations). For a full obituary listing and online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
OCT
8
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
4 entries
October 2, 2020
So sorry to hear about Murry. I worked with him at Aetna for approx 10 years or so. He was always willing to help out and was full of life and smiles. I attended a few of the plays in East Hartford that he was involved in when my girls were younger. He will be missed.
Kyle Cullinane
Coworker
October 2, 2020
I'm so sorry to have heard about Murry passing. No real words can express the pain you're going through. Much love and prayers to you Debbie and your family.
Tammy
Friend
October 1, 2020
The Yrigollen family of Fresno California extends our deepest sympathy for your loss. Murray was a great neighbor.
Marco Garcia
Friend
October 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
