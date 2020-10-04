Murry Leon Phillips, 56, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Deborah J. Phillips died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Manchester Hospital. His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A prayer service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to EHSYF (https://www.ehsyf.org/copy-of-donations
). For a full obituary listing and online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com