Mynn Lipson


1917 - 2019
Mynn Lipson Obituary
Mynn " Mindy" Lipson passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 12 at her home in West Hartford CT, where she was receiving hospice care. Mindy was born August 14,1917. She lived an active, healthy life and was loved and admired by many. Mindy was the daughter of Isadore and Dora Elfman and she is survived by her son Gary, his wife Carol and their children Mike and Jackie. She is predeceased by her husband Maurice Lipson, her daughter Sandra Lipson and siblings, Ruth Elfman, Celia Elfman and Leon Elfman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday July 15th at 1 p.m. from the Congregation Sons of Zion Synagogue, 378 Maple St. Holyoke, Ma. 01040 followed by the committal service and burial in Sons of Zion Cemetery 72 Ludlow Rd. Chicopee Ma 01020 Arrangements are entrusted to the Dillon & Edward F. Day Funeral Home 124 Chestnut St Holyoke Ma. 01040
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 19, 2019
