Myra Rabinovitz

Myra (Young) Rabinovitz, of Bloomfield, CT, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020. She is survived by her daughters Amy (Rob) and Julie (Jeremy) and her grandchildren Abby, Max, Simon and Zach. Myra was a graduate of Conard High School and Skidmore College, where she was the Captain of the Women's Tennis Team. Myra was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Rockledge Country Club with her friends. She was a huge sports enthusiast and was a loyal fan of the UConn Women's Basketball Team, the NY Giants, the Boston Red Sox and Celtics. Myra attended every one of her daughters' high school soccer games and tennis matches, and often drove to upstate New York to watch Amy play college tennis. She loved shooting hoops, kicking around a soccer ball, and going to professional baseball, soccer, and basketball games with her grandsons Simon and Zach, as well as discussing players and sports statistics with them over FaceTime multiple times a week. Myra was always the first in line to purchase preview tickets to the newest Broadway shows. Bringing her grandchildren to Broadway gave her great joy, and her grandson Max has now been inspired to pursue theater studies in school. Myra was a loyal friend to many - she was a wonderful hostess and made sure that her guests were offered fabulous wine and fed well. She loved traveling to Europe and the Caribbean with friends and her daughters, and enjoyed visiting Napa to visit vineyards and taste white wines with Julie. For 37 years, Myra taught high school World History, Current Events, U.S. Foreign Policy, and AP Psychology. Myra's dedication and gift for teaching was unparalleled. In 1994, she received the Clarkson Award for Inspirational High School Teaching and in 1999, was voted Teacher of the Year in East Granby, becoming a semifinalist in the State of Connecticut Teacher of the Year Program. Myra was an expert on the Vietnam War and the Holocaust, and she was a recipient of the Joseph Korsenic Award for Holocaust Teaching and Curriculum Development. In addition to inspiring her students in the classroom, Myra embodied the spirit of education both in her workplace and in her personal life. She was a mentor to young teachers, a student advisor to the LGBT Club, a fierce advocate for human rights, and a true feminist who raised strong daughters to carry on the work. Myra loved engaging in discussion and debate about current issues, always with a focus on pursuing justice and equality for ALL. Myra encouraged her friends, mentees, students, daughters and grandchildren to pursue their dreams and fight for what is right. Myra's granddaughter Abby attributes her strong work ethic and willingness to fight for what she believes in to the many lessons learned from her grandma. Myra leaves a legacy of love, kindness, generosity, social justice and equity, which will continue through her daughters and grandchildren whom she loved so much. And Myra would urge everyone to vote for Biden/Harris on November 3. Contributions in Myra's memory can be made to the Ellen Jeanne Goldfarb Memorial Charitable Trust, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the Southern Poverty Law Center. A celebration of Myra's life will be held at a later date when family and friends will be able to gather safely.



