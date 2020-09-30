Myrle J. (Erling) Behrendt, 90, of Bristol, wife of the late John Behrendt Jr., was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. Myrle was born on July 17, 1930 in Bristol, CT, the daughter of August H. Erling Sr. and Olga (Stange) Erling. Myrle is survived by her eldest sister, Anita "Nete" Klepps, her sister-in-law Jackie Tessman and by many nieces and nephews, cousins, godchildren, and dear close friends. She was predeceased by her husband and her siblings August H. Erling Jr., Elaine Prindle, Roald M. Erling and Richard Zagorodney. Born and raised in Bristol, Myrle graduated from Bristol High School in 1948. She began work at Beech, Calder and Barnes right out of high school before moving on to a long career as an executive secretary working at Associated Spring and then Barnes Group, Inc. from which she retired. Myrle loved spending time with her friends and family – going to the shore, traveling around the world, and relaxing at the family cottage on Bantam Lake. She especially loved her sewing club friendships and gatherings at the family homestead, just across the street from the home she shared with JB throughout their marriage. Myrle was incredibly hard working and never missed an opportunity to help others – she served the American Red Cross for many years as a dedicated volunteer and was an active lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities including in the church choir, on the Altar Guild, with the Women of Immanuel, and most recently with the Young at Heart. She will be mostly be remembered for her cheerfulness, a loving heart, her bright blue eyes and the kindness she shared throughout her life.The family wants to thank her dedicated caregivers, Sharon McClellan and Sue Volpicella, for the loving care that Myrle received – you are family to us. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at West Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church prior to the service, from 10 AM to 11 AM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is honored to serve Myrle's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Please visit Myrle's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com