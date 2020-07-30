Myrna M. Gagnon, 81, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, July 28th at Maple View Manor in Rocky Hill. She was the wife of the late Martin Gagnon. She was born on February 27, 1939 in New Haven, the daughter of the late Herbert and Raphael (Sorrentino) Langevin. Myrna retired from the Traveler's Ins. Co. after many years of service. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed being with her family. She is survived by her sister Joan Mormile and husband Robert of Madison; four nieces, Kimberly Perrotti , Tracy Perrotti and Dawn Allen all of Berlin and Christina Binkowski of Guilford; a nephew Robert Mormile III of NYC as well as 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews. She was predeceased by a sister SueAnn Perrotti and her husband Antimo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 9-10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com