Myron (Ron) Ronald Bernstein, 87, passed on April 14, 2020. Originally from East Haddam and the son of Charles Bernstein, Ron resided in Boca Raton, FL and New London, CT with his wife, Merle Parker Roth Bernstein. He graduated UConn and B.U. Law and practiced law in East Haddam with partner Terry Lomme. Ron was a 60 year member of Middlesex county Bar association, and served on the Goodspeed Opera Board and the East Haddam historical society board. Ron donated land to create The Bernstein Nature Preserve in Moodus, CT. He served as a 1st lieutenant during the Korean War in Army Intelligence. Ron was part of the Republican National Committee and attended numerous inaugurals as part of the Connecticut delegation. He was also a proud member of the Masonic Lodge. Ron leaves behind his wife Merle, his children: David and Susan Roth, Brian and Kim Roth, Kevin and Angie Roth and Kelly Wilson. He also leaves nine grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, as well as his four footed "Little Guy Coffey" Funeral will be graveside Sunday for immediate family. A memorial service will take place at a later date. All arrangements have been take care of by Weinstein's mortuary. Donations can be made to or a donation choice.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020