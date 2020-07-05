Myron Edward Pease, 63, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Avon, died peacefully on Friday (June 26, 2020) at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. He was born on October 21, 1956, the son of the late Edward S. and Doris Pease and brother of Edward S. Pease Jr and Timothy Pease. He was raised in Avon and graduated from Avon High School in 1975. Mr. Pease was a member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, having served as Lieutenant. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Red Sox and NY Giants fan. He is survived by his sons Matthew T. Pease of Superior, WI, Nathan D. Pease of Johnston, IA, their mother, Nora (Fearon) Pease of Waukee, IA, brothers Edward S. Pease, Jr. of Temple, TX, and Timothy P. Pease of Warren, MA and stepmother Teddi Pease of Hinsdale, NH. Services will be planned for a later date.



