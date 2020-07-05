1/
Myron E. Pease
1956 - 2020
Myron Edward Pease, 63, of Des Moines, IA, formerly of Avon, died peacefully on Friday (June 26, 2020) at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. He was born on October 21, 1956, the son of the late Edward S. and Doris Pease and brother of Edward S. Pease Jr and Timothy Pease. He was raised in Avon and graduated from Avon High School in 1975. Mr. Pease was a member of the Avon Volunteer Fire Department, having served as Lieutenant. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid Red Sox and NY Giants fan. He is survived by his sons Matthew T. Pease of Superior, WI, Nathan D. Pease of Johnston, IA, their mother, Nora (Fearon) Pease of Waukee, IA, brothers Edward S. Pease, Jr. of Temple, TX, and Timothy P. Pease of Warren, MA and stepmother Teddi Pease of Hinsdale, NH. Services will be planned for a later date.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
Matt & Nate,
We are so very sorry for your loss. I wish we could be there with you and for you. I enjoyed keeping in touch with Dad on Facebook and Messenger. Im sorry hes gone so young but pray he is at peace and no longer in pain. Hes getting his forever reward now. We love you all. Love, Auntie Kit, Uncle Harry Declan & Shannen
Kathleen Haraghey
Family
