Myron Gardner Eisenhaure, age 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep early Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at Brookdale Elizabeth City. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years, Emily Eisenhaure. He was the son of late Rueben and Vivian (Robinson) Eisenhaure, predeceased by his brother, James and survived by his sister, Jeanne. Myron (Ike) grew up on the family farm in North Reading, MA, owned and operated by his father and four uncles. He graduated from North Reading High School and attended Tabor Academy as a post-grad. He was a star football and baseball player at both schools. He joined the Marines and instead of going to battle, he was asked to teach new recruits to complete their GED's. He then attended Fitchburg State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He later received a Master's in Education degree from the University of Connecticut. He was the loving Father of five children, Grandfather of eleven, Great Grandfather of twenty and Great, Great Grandfather of one. He leaves his daughter, Cheryl Eisenhaure of Gilmer, TX, son, John Eisenhaure of Enfield, CT, daughter, Jeanne Eisenhaure of Coinjock, NC, son, Edward Eisenhaure (wife Kathy Eisenhaure) of West Suffield, CT and son, James Eisenhaure (wife Carol Bernstein) of Brentwood, NH. Grandchildren include Justin Eisenhaure (wife Laura Eisenhaure), Heidi Eisenhaure (husband TJ Desrocher), Jessica Rosario, John Rosario, Jordan Rosario, Bree (Irwin) Downey (husband Chase), Michael Irwin, Krystal Eisenhaure, Kyle Eisenhaure, Peter Eisenhaure and Isabel Eisenhaure. Great grandchildren include Lincoln Eisenhaure, Emily Eisenhaure, Theodore Eisenhaure, Elijah Rosario, Azayah Powell, Janessa Powell, Julius Powell, Jacob Downey, Gwynn Demoulin, Emery Caron, Owen Dube, Gabriel Desrocher, Isaac Desrocher, Miah Desrocher, Michaela Irwin, Donna Irwin, Agusta Irwin, Melina Rosario, Carter Ives and Justice Rosario, and Great, Great Grandson Malcolm Maxwell-Frechette. Ike loved his family, playing and watching sports, gardening and sharing stories of his family historical significance. He was an innovative and respected principal and administrator at Avon Middle School. He coached football at Avon High School, as well as many of his kids' teams over the years. He will be missed for his dry, but powerful sense of humor, his few but impactful words, and his love for his wife and family. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Brookdale Elizabeth City and Community Hospice Care for the extraordinary care and consideration given to Ike. A private family service will be held late summer. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Eisenhaure family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
A lovely, big hearted man. I was most fortunate to be taught by him, teach under his leadership at AMS and enjoy two of his grandkids while teaching in Suffield. Both Jeff and I were very saddened to hear of his passing.
With warm thoughts and condolences,
Jeff and Nancy Linton
Nancy Linton
Friend
May 30, 2020
Growing up in Avon school system, he is the only administrator I remember! He had a gentle, grandfatherly air about him. I hope someone in your family has access to the "You Know You Grew Up in Avon" Facebook page. There are several nice memories of him shared there. Take care.
Student
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janet Kepner
Friend
May 29, 2020
Condolences to the entire family. He was a great man, trusted leader, gentleman.
Deborah Joyce
Student
