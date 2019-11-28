Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Myron Thompson
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Church
Middletown, CT
Myron P. Thompson


1924 - 2019
Myron P. Thompson Obituary
Myron Patrick Thompson, 95, of Middletown, husband of the late Mildred (Fitzgibbons) Thompson, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 25th, 2019. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Church in Middletown at 10:30 A. M. on Saturday, Nov. 30th. There are no calling hours. Biega Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To view his full obituary and share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2019
