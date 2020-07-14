Myrta Luz Johnson, 62, of East Hartford passed away in her husbands loving arms on Wednesday July 8th 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Myrta was born on July 30, 1957 in Maniti, PR to the late Jose Rafael Feliciano and Luz Maria Andujar. Myrta went to school in PR and Chicago before making CT her home in 1975. She was a woman of great faith in the Lord and enjoyed worshipping with her church family and friends. Myrta loved to cook, she was a very hard worker and loving person. Myrta fought a 6 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was the strongest of warriors and her faith never faltered. She will be greatly missed by all who've known her. Myrta is survived by her husband George. They were together 16 years including 6 years of marriage which they celebrated this past May. Myrta is survived by her sons, Ramon and Alexander Arzuaga and Geovani Molina, all grandchildren and George's children Joey, Krista, George Jr. and Tim Johnson, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grand children. She is also survived by her sister Carmen Feliciano and her partner Hector Ortiz and their family, her brother Edwin Feliciano and his family. Myrta also leaves behind many neices, nephews, brother and sister in laws and many cousins. Myrta was predeceased by a brother, Monserrate Morales. Myrta's family would like to thank John A. Dequattro Cancer Center for the loving hospice care that was given along with Dr. Kapoor, the Oncology nurses, receptionists and staff, you're all the best. Also, a thanks to Manchester Memorial Hospital, the visiting nurses, Heather, Donna, Togar, and any that may have been forgotten. Thank you all and love to you all. Calling hours at De Leon Funeral Home, 104 Main St., Hartford CT, Wednesday July 15th between 5:30 to 8 o'clock pm. Burial will be held at a later date.



