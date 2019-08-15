Hartford Courant Obituaries
More Obituaries for Myrtle Corsillo
Myrtle Corsillo

Myrtle Corsillo Obituary
Myrtle (Pelletier) Corsillo, 95, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late John Corsillo, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her five children, Mayrita Trojanowski, Rose Ziegler (Wayne), George Corsillo (Susan), Hester Jensen (Curt), and Theresa Noonan (Peter); grandchildren, Heather Hankard, Jacob Ziegler (Suzanne), Sonya Trojanowski (Amjad), Emil Corsillo (Angela), Christina Ziegler (Adam), Elizabeth Corsillo, Alexander Corsillo (Risa), Sven Jensen, Sean Jensen (Alexandra), John Noonan, Thomas Noonan (Anna), and Samantha Noonan; four great granddaughters, Sabrinna Fabi, Alyssa Hankard, Amaya Trojanowski and Tharon Jensen. She was predeceased by a son in law, Leonard Trojanowski. Myrtle loved her family dearly and was happiest when surrounded by them. She was an amazing woman who touched so many lives. Myrtle was always laughing and reminiscing about her childhood. Her compassion, tenderness and unconditional love will live on in the hearts of everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Health of New England Hospice, 76 Batterson Pond Park Rd, Pond View Corporate Center, Farmington, CT 06032 Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James's Episcopal Church, 1018 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be private. Prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family at the Church. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019
