Born in Hartford on April 1, 1993, Naamah Jedidah East is the beloved daughter of Beverly Minto and Fitzgerald East and the cherished sister of siblings Tekla Allen, Tahirah Allen, Jemuel East, Nia East, Girard East, Theresa East and Tyrone East. Naamah graduated high school in 2011 from the Metropolitan Learning Center (MLC), Bloomfield, CT, where she participated in the gospel choir. Naamah went on to earn her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Connecticut in 2016. Naamah is remembered as a bright young lady with a kind, loving, and thoughtful spirit, sporting a beautiful smile. She also enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending time with family and friends, and was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Surrounded by her loving family, Naamah passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, after a long and hard fought battle with lupus. In addition to her parents and siblings, Naamah is survived by her maternal grandmother Celia Davis of Hartford, along with beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Sadly, the family also mourns the death of her paternal grandmother, Petrona Martell of Kingston, Jamaica on June 18, 2019. She will be dearly missed by both family and friends. All are invited to the viewing on Monday, June 24th from 10-11am at The First Cathedral 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT, followed by the funeral service at 11am. Naamah will be laid to rest at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Rd in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Naamah's memory to the East Family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019