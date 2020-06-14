Nadim Hanna, 81, of Wethersfield, loving husband to Refca (Chahine) Hanna, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1939, in Lebanon, to the late Pedro and Marie (Rizk) Hanna. Nadim was a traditional, hardworking family man. He had an incredible work ethic, coming from Lebanon; Nadim had to create his own path. He went on to own and operate several businesses one of which was Yum Yum Coffee in Wethersfield for many years. He was a very benevolent man who helped many people get jobs. One of Nadim's most impressive feats was his contribution to getting an airport built in Jordan. Other than work, he loved to garden, fish and especially hunt. He was most proud however, of being a loving and caring, family man. In addition to his wife of over fifty years, Nadim is survived by his eight children and their significant others and children and grandchildren: Jacqueline and husband Fady El -Hachem of East Hartford , Rodney Hanna of Wethersfield, Darlene Hanna of Vernon, Leo Elias of Enfield, Theresa and her husband Elie Rizk of Abdelli, Lebanon, James and his wife Fadia Elias of Rocky Hill, John and his wife Refca Elias of Waterford and Rose Elias of Cromwell. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Mary Jo, Michael, and Jason El-Hachem, Madison and Bailee Hanna. Conie, Nancy, Cynthia and Maria Rizk, Joceline and Grace Tayeh, John and Rebecca Elias, James Jr and Mary Rose Elias, Madeline and Joseph Elias, and his great-grandchildren, Aurora, Abel, Ava, Emma, James III and in Lebanon, Maria, George, Bchara, Refca, Elias and Almas. Nadim leaves behind a sister Madeline and his predeceased by a brother, Sammy and sister, Yvonne. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Saint Maron Church Torrington. Burial will take place at 1:30pm in Village Cemetery, 1 Marsh Street Wethersfield. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.